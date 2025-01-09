Democrats Are About to Surrender to Trump in a Hugely Damaging Way

Of particular note here: Senators John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Ruben Gallego of Arizona. When they endorsed the bill this week, it appeared inevitable that more Democratic senators would follow, given that each seems to know how to politically survive in challenging swing states. And indeed, the nine that have now backed the bill ensure that it will get 60 votes needed to break cloture and move forward.

But the way in which Fetterman and Gallego handled this rankled some Democratic senators and aides. They appeared to unequivocally endorse the bill with a haste that is gratuitous and that could make it harder politically to amend the bill later, aides told me. And both made misleading claims about the issue that could later help Trump.

Senator Alex Padilla of California has been telling colleagues that rushing to endorse the bill in full is not necessary and potentially harmful. “Democrats should use the leverage we have in the Senate to demand practical and necessary improvements,” Padilla told me in a statement.