America’s Coming Public Health Crisis

As Caitlin Rivers points out in her new book, Crisis Averted: The Hidden Science of Fighting Outbreaks, it’s an uncanny parallel to the lapses and missteps of, for instance, the early days of the Covid pandemic, when health officials, fearful of stoking panic, repeated that the risk to the public was low. Being forthright about the risks of a crisis is still too often seen as more damaging than the calamity itself. The price of eggs became a subject of intense scrutiny during last year’s presidential election, but neither candidate ever broached one of the main reasons for egg instability: Millions of hens have been killed because of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu, which has infected new animals, and people, in the United States at shocking rates.

Scientific knowledge, particularly in rapidly evolving situations, can be nuanced and difficult to explain to the public, even when officials want to. And the accomplishments of public health in particular can be unusually tricky to demonstrate. When public health is effective, we rarely see it. It is concerned with the realm of the invisible—not just the microscopic but also the preventative. It is a hidden machinery toiling to keep our lives on track, a considerable and unrelenting effort to maintain normalcy. A net undergirding all of us that may only gain attention when its fibers fray. Often, we only see public health when it breaks down—a measles outbreak in an unvaccinated population, or the rapid spread of a new virus.

Public health isn’t a science with showy advances like smartphones and moon landings. Instead, its alchemy is turning something into nothing, Rivers writes: “If we do our jobs right, nothing happens.” The book is an attempt not just to highlight and celebrate hidden successes but also to prepare for the next outbreak, and the one after that. The stakes could not be more important, as emerging and recurring outbreaks of illnesses like bird flu, mpox, measles, and others continue raising alarms, at a time when leaders see addressing outbreaks as politically costly and a wave of incoming appointees opposes the basic public health wisdom that has staved off some of the worst diseases of the past century or more.