What to Expect From Trump’s Next Term: More E. Coli and Fewer Vaccines

Trump said last week that he hasn’t ruled out banning certain vaccines at RFK Jr.’s prompting, though Kennedy later walked back the claim slightly by saying he “won’t take away anybody’s vaccines.” Not much can be done to prepare for the possibility of removing vaccines from the market, because mounting an effective vaccination campaign to prepare for future shortages isn’t likely to happen in the next two months—though communications on getting up-to-date on immunizations could help. “Most local and state health departments don’t have funding sloshing around to mount any kind of last-minute kinds of efforts like this,” Gonsalves said. While state and local health departments have always been on the front lines and vaccination campaigns happen at the local and state level, the funding largely comes from the federal government, he said. And “anything that needs national leadership and coordination is going to be severely disrupted or dismantled.”

Before Trump’s administration takes office in January, federal officials need to send out funds already appropriated by Congress to state and local health departments, a process that often takes months or years, experts said. “The most important job for them to keep doing, and maybe to prioritize in this moment, is getting money out the door,” Wiley said. Public health programs could be cut off in future budgets, Wiley said, “but there’s also the possibility of a lawless decision to just not make the payment, even though it’s been appropriated.” Wiley was careful not to name specific programs, in case that makes it easier for Trump administration officials to target them, but she said public health usually depends on federal money for everything from disease monitoring to maternal mortality prevention.

“Whatever discretionary funding is around, get it out the door if you’re CDC; if you’re a state health department or local health department, spend that money,” Gonsalves said. “But the big thing is that state and local officials may have to step into the breach now and support basic public health capacity that they have not had to do in the past.”