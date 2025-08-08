Trump Jr. Posts Deranged Photo of His Dad Throwing a Sex Toy
This family is all the same type of misogynist, gross, and weird.
Donald Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr., clearly thinks it’s hilarious that WNBA players are getting dildos hurled at them on the court: On Thursday, he posted a cringey meme of his dad tossing one from the roof of the White House.
The 44-year old posted a meme on Instagram (already off to a bad start) showing the president during his eerie rooftop walk Monday, and a neon green sex toy flying toward the ground where an AI-generated image of a women’s basketball game has been inserted.
“Posted without further comment. 😂😂😂” the eldest Trump wrote in the caption.
The meme was made in reference to a recent series of incidents at WNBA games where audience members tossed dildos onto the court, as part of a viral trend started by a crypto company. The trend has been used to sexualize and demean athletes during games, with some of the players being purposefully targeted with airborne sex toys. Since July 29, there have been at least six incidents at games, frustrating players, coaches, and fans.
For Trump Jr., the meme seems to be the perfect intersection of furtive interests in both misogyny and cryptocurrency—something he and his dad have in common! Trump Jr. recently purchased 350,000 shares of a hemorrhaging social media firm for a stake in its bitcoin stockpile, as Trump Media & Technology Group has raised $2.3 billion to create a “treasury” of Bitcoin.
A lot of the comments on the post appeared to be people asking for more information on alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—a promise the Trump administration made but then clawed back. Brian Glenn, a right-wing propagandist and boyfriend of MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, responded enthusiastically.
“Greatest IG account. Ever,” Glenn wrote.
Trump Jr. replied, “you’re welcome.”