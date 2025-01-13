Democrats Are Making Their First Big Mistake of the Next Trump Era

While this draconian enforcement requirement would cause incredible harm to asylum-seekers and other immigrants just trying to live their lives—while benefiting no one other than private prison companies—it would not even be the most structurally damaging component of the bill. The law also empowers state attorneys general to take the federal government to court almost at will, whenever they think the executive is not being strict enough in its enforcement. State attorneys general would have standing to sue over both individual detention decisions and larger policies like the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and others that set immigration enforcement priorities. It also gives attorneys general the option to sue to force visa bans on specific countries, such as China, that do not accept back all deportees from their nation.

This provision is a massive power grab for (Republican) state attorneys general and the conservative federal courts. Immigration has long been maintained as the province of the executive, with even the 6–3 conservative Supreme Court and Trump-appointed district court judges rejecting red states’ standing arguments in challenges to Biden immigration policies. Although the bill attempts to work around this problem by creating an explicit cause of action for states that can show $100 in financial harm to the state brought on by a challenged policy or decision (a laughably low bar), the Supreme Court has held that Congress cannot create a cause of action where there has not been an “injury in fact.” Courts have also held that for standing, the injury has to be “actual or imminent,” not just speculation that increased immigration puts a strain on resources and similar right-wing arguments. However, with federal courts thoroughly captured by the right and animosity toward immigration being one of Donald Trump’s only explicit beliefs animating his policy proposals, it would not be surprising to see courts grant standing anyway.

Making the right-wing power grab even more explicit is the fact that the law is a one-way ratchet. Challenges are only allowed when attorneys general want the federal government to restrict immigration further, but there are no options for an attorney general making a case that hard-line immigration enforcement causes the state financial harm. So essentially, whoever is running the executive, it will be Republican politicians and judges setting immigration policy.