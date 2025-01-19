The Nihilists Are Coming Back to Washington

At the same panel, Eric Hayes, field representative with Turning Point Action, a spinoff of Turning Point USA that engages in more direct political activism, likewise took the view that non-MAGA Christians simply aren’t respecting their faith. “There is absolutely no biblical justification to vote Democrat,” he said.

This new MAGA religion has found a powerful recruiting tool in transgender issues, the movement’s new culture-war weapon of choice. Speaker after speaker appeared to suggest that the main policy goal of all Democrats everywhere is to promote gender-change operations on children. Whatever one may think about this issue, which pertains to a very small number of American adolescents, it is important to recognize that the movement’s fervid, ceaseless, and all-consuming preoccupation with it isn’t primarily motivated by a desire to reduce harm or save lives. (After all, as far as I could tell, there was no mention at this conference of gun violence, presently the leading cause of child deaths in America.) It is deliberately stoking discord and the politics of outrage to distract Americans from a reactionary agenda.

Much of the postelection analysis has centered on the notion that the election was a referendum on inflation. For a sector of the electorate, that was certainly the case. But if anyone thinks the MAGA movement is planning to effectively address the “pocketbook issues” facing ordinary Americans, this conference should serve as a wake-up call. There appeared to be few specifics on helping the American workforce; the sole worker-centered breakout session, titled “Blue Collar Conservatism: Pro-Worker Labor Policy and the Right to Work (National Right to Work),” was focused on union-busting. The other economic theme of note was bashing the “administrative state.” Getting government out of the way of billionaires remains the North Star of the MAGA economic ideology, and so the upward redistribution of wealth is likely to be the one sure bet in the coming administration. And as the wealthy get wealthier, it will be ordinary Americans left to contend with the negative externalities of rampant deregulation.