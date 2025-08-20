MAGA Rep Says He Got Proof of Voter Fraud by Talking to Dead People

“There were multiple mail-in ballots sent to the same person, sometimes people would have multiple ballots sent to different addresses,” Van Drew said.

“Other times, people who are passed away—these are real people I spoke to, large numbers of them, and it’s indicative of what happened around the country,” the New Jersey lawmaker claimed.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew claims he’s spoken to “large numbers” of dead people who had mail ballots sent to them pic.twitter.com/NWl5deC0QF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2025

Since he lost the 2020 election, Donald Trump and his allies have obsessed over contrived claims of voter fraud—a statistical nonissue in U.S. elections. For instance, a statewide audit out of Georgia, the epicenter of Trump’s baseless theory, revealed in September that just 20 non-citizens out of 8.2 million residents existed on the state’s voter roll, just 0.00024 percent of the state’s voting population. Out of those 20, only nine participated in elections years ago, before ID was required as a part of the voter verification process. The other 11 individuals were registered but never actually voted, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

