MAGA Rep Says He Got Proof of Voter Fraud by Talking to Dead People
Representative Jeff Van Drew said that he personally spoke to dead people about their fraudulent ballots.
Republican lawmakers are apparently consorting with the dead in their search for a justifiable reason to nix mail-in ballots.
Speaking with Fox Business Tuesday, Representative Jeff Van Drew claimed that he had spoken with “large numbers” of deceased people who had received the voter ballots.
“There were multiple mail-in ballots sent to the same person, sometimes people would have multiple ballots sent to different addresses,” Van Drew said.
“Other times, people who are passed away—these are real people I spoke to, large numbers of them, and it’s indicative of what happened around the country,” the New Jersey lawmaker claimed.
Since he lost the 2020 election, Donald Trump and his allies have obsessed over contrived claims of voter fraud—a statistical nonissue in U.S. elections. For instance, a statewide audit out of Georgia, the epicenter of Trump’s baseless theory, revealed in September that just 20 non-citizens out of 8.2 million residents existed on the state’s voter roll, just 0.00024 percent of the state’s voting population. Out of those 20, only nine participated in elections years ago, before ID was required as a part of the voter verification process. The other 11 individuals were registered but never actually voted, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Critics argue that restrictions on the front end of the electoral process—such as one-day voting and requiring day-of voter ID, which Trump has tried but failed to implement—would minimize voter turnout and limit the American democracy’s ability to represent its constituents. This would especially be true in high-density areas like the nation’s biggest cities, where those stipulations would significantly drain resources (i.e.: the amount of volunteers required) and require more time to process, potentially leading to more delays that Republicans could weaponize to further restrict voter access.
The MAGA party’s continued focus on the nativist nonissue belies the fact that it is, of course, already illegal and impossible for non-citizens to vote in U.S. elections.
Attacking mail-in voting has not proved popular for Republican lawmakers, however. A heated exchange over the tool at a Casper, Wyoming, town hall Monday resulted in an irate crowd practically screaming at Representative Harriet Hageman, who claimed that mail-in ballots are not “foundational tools” of democratic elections.