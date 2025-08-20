Damning Texts Show Just How Obsessed Jeanine Pirro Is With Trump
Here are five of the craziest things revealed in Fox News hosts’ text messages obtained in the Smartmatic lawsuit.
Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro once bragged about helping out President Donald Trump and the Republican Party as a Fox News host, according to newly unredacted court documents in Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
The electronic voting machine company sued Fox in 2021 over the network’s coverage of the 2020 election. Fox News helped perpetuate the conspiracy that Smartmatic’s voting machines helped rig the election against Trump. The lawsuit is ongoing, and Smartmatic is seeking $2.7 billion.
Fox settled a similar lawsuit with voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems in April 2023 for $787.5 million.
The 468-page filing made public Tuesday included private conversations between the conservative network’s hosts, showing just how far Pirro and her colleagues were willing to go to push Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen.
Here are the five craziest messages:
1. Pirro Boasted About Doing Trump’s Dirty Work
Pirro messaged then–Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel voicing her support for Trump and the party. “I’m the Number 1 watched show on all news cable all weekend. I work so hard for the President and party,” she wrote. Smartmatic claims that Pirro hoped to keep Trump’s favor in order to secure a presidential pardon for her ex-husband Albert Pirro, who’d been convicted of tax evasion and conspiracy. Albert Pirro was the last person Trump pardoned in his first term.
2. Pirro Cheered on Sidney Powell
Smartmatic’s suit alleged that Pirro served as a conduit to Trump’s associates, such as Trump’s former lawyer Sidney Powell—and the texts don’t lie. “It’s Jeanine P. Got a former CIA chief of station who knows [about] development of Dominion,” Pirro wrote, referring to Dominion Voting Systems, which had explicitly identified Pirro as a font of misinformation during its lawsuit. “Keep fighting,” she urged.
But Pirro’s producer Jerry Andrews warned her to stay away from claims of voter fraud. “You should be very careful with this stuff and protect yourself given the ongoing calls for evidence that has not materialized,” he said. Pirro later admitted as much during her deposition, saying that the election was “fair and free” and that Joe Biden had been “legitimately elected,” according to Smartmatic’s filing.
3. Bartiromo Asked Sidney Powell to “Please Please” Overturn the Election Results
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo also urged Powell to keep up the good work attempting to overturn Georgia’s election results. “Sidney we must keep you out there,” Bartiromo wrote via Signal.
“Dobbs is considered very opinionated. I am news,” she said, referring to the late Fox News host Lou Dobbs.
“I am very worried,” she added. “Please please overturn this. Bring the evidence. I know you can.”
Bartiromo was the first person to interview Powell, a few days after the election. In 2023, Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges connected with her efforts to interfere with Georgia’s election.
4. Baier Called the Claims a Load of “Crap”
Fox News anchor Bret Baier was so concerned about Bartiromo’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud that he warned Fox News executive Jay Wallace that they needed to verify her shoddy reporting. “None of that is true as far as we can tell,” Baier wrote, according to the filing. “We need to fact-check this crap.”
5. Gutfeld Fantasized About Boosting Ratings
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, who has a penchant for spouting racist and antisemitic drivel, messaged his colleague Jesse Watters in December 2020 about how leaning into dubious claims of election fraud could prove to be lucrative. “Think about how incredible our ratings would be if Fox went ALL in on STOP THE STEAL,” Gutfeld wrote, according to the filing.
He later testified that he’d seen “no evidence that Smartmatic Technology switched votes in the 2020 Election in the United States.”