The Groups Pushing Anti-Trans Laws Want to Divide the LGBTQ Movement

In folding feminism (or the appearance thereof) into Christian right groups’ anti-trans agenda, these groups’ combined efforts helped put a question mark on trans people’s existence. Their alliance helped inject Christian right policy objectives into public debates between liberals, as in the infamous 2018 Atlantic cover story, “When a Child Says She’s Trans.” A narrative had taken hold across the political spectrum: Trans children were now cast as not-really-trans victims of “gender ideology.” (“Gender ideology” here meaning, misleadingly, the affirming adult trans people and supportive medical providers, educators, and families in kids’ lives.) Christian right groups would continue to broaden the fight, expanding their alternate reality in which trans people were a threat to children. An October 2019 “Summit on Protecting Children From Sexualization,” with panelists from the main three national groups pushing anti-trans bills—ADF, Heritage, and Family Policy Alliance—positioned gender-affirming care as a form of “sexualization.”

In the words of the summit materials, “Controversial medical treatments to treat gender dysphoria” endanger children, and “it’s critical to preserve parental rights, freedom of conscience, and free speech in order to protect children from unwanted sexualization.” (Affirming trans children, therapeutically and medically, in fact, is not controversial.) They cemented this rhetoric and policy agenda in 2021 with a “Promise to America’s Children.” “Every child deserves safety and privacy in sex-specific spaces,” the Promise states. “Every child deserves the opportunity to be affirmed and in their biological sex.” The language may seem vague. But knowing the history, the agenda should be clear.

A record 147 anti-trans bills were introduced in various states in 2021. Thirteen would be adopted. In 2022, the bills are again proliferating, on pace to exceed last year. This includes a new bathroom bill in Arizona, brought by the same Republican legislator behind the original 2013 ban. (It had a hearing this week.) “These groups saw the success they had in 2021 and are trying to repeat and escalate their attacks in the context of what they perceive to be a more hospitable climate—both legislatively and judicially,” Chase Strangio of the ACLU told me. “That’s why we are seeing bathroom bans return after years of almost no movement on a bathroom ban. And they will not stop until we have a significant and coordinated strategy to stop their momentum.”

The groups and leaders who promote this anti-trans agenda are bound not just by their desire to legislate trans people out of existence but by extensive overlapping employment and interpersonal ties, consolidating their influence. Meg Kilgannon, who issued her three-point anti-trans directive at Value Voters, works at Family Research Council, after serving as the director of the Department of Education’s Center for Faith and Opportunity Initiatives under Trump. Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos, can boast that her father, Edgar Prince, helped launch the Family Research Council, and her family’s foundations reportedly move millions in support of their allies, including ADF. And Michael Farris, a homeschooling advocate before he became the head of ADF, secretly drafted a lawsuit meant to overturn the 2020 election in favor of Trump, which was shopped around to willing attorneys general by allies like the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. When The New York Times reported this, Farris claimed these “Stop the Steal” efforts had nothing to do with his work at ADF.