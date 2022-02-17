The Groups Pushing Anti-Trans Laws Want to Divide the LGBTQ Movement

ADF’s nationwide network of lawyers, working from county school boards to the Supreme Court, have helped state legislatures and the courts in attempts to roll back LGBTQ rights under religious “viewpoint discrimination” claims, and crafted state bans on abortion explicitly meant to overturn Roe v. Wade. Their fight to enshrine anti-trans discrimination into law is just as audacious: So far in 2022, more than a dozen states have introduced anti-trans bills, which if passed would work step by step to exclude trans people from the public sphere. ADF calls all these “generational wins.”

ADF and allied Christian right groups have recast their crusade on behalf of patriarchal gender and sexuality norms in benign-sounding rhetoric, leadership, and storytelling. “We are encouraged that so many lawmakers have taken it upon themselves to listen to what parents and children are saying, and that they have introduced legislation to protect children’s minds and bodies,” Emilie Kao, then the director of the Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society at the Heritage Foundation, told 60 Minutes last June. Sounds bland, though it should raise red flags if you have ever heard of, say, Anita Bryant and her own “Protect America’s Children” campaign against anti-gay discrimination ordinances, from 1977. ADF’s playbook is a glossy republication of an old manual.

What groups like Heritage and ADF want, according to Kao, is “to protect children’s minds, bodies, and relationships with their family from the distraction of gender ideology.” The goal of this aggressive wave of anti-trans legislation, they claim, is merely “to make sure that the voices of parents and children are reflected in the laws.” ADF does not use the word “transgender” when pushing laws that are designed to directly endanger trans people. But embedded in this deceptively neutral language of “gender ideology” is a cataclysmic victory in its reactionary war: By reframing trans people’s right to exist as ideology, ADF and others have succeeded in turning the lives of trans people into a debate. When you read that trans kids are “new” (and they aren’t) or that transition-related care for children and teens is “controversial” even in the medical establishment (it’s not), that’s the Christian right groups’ quiet triumph.