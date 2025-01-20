Did Elon Musk Seriously Just Do a Nazi Salute at Trump’s Inauguration?
Um, why did Elon Musk repeat the same hand gesture twice?
During a speech at Capitol One Arena Monday following Donald Trump’s inauguration, Elon Musk appeared to deliver a Roman salute not once, but twice.
The gesture is associated with Nazi Germany, and Musk was speaking triumphantly about Trump’s election victory when he made the salute.
What was Musk thinking when he decided to point his arm unambiguously in a fascist symbol? It would seem that the billionaire tech CEO and major Trump backer doesn’t care if he is called a Nazi or racist anymore now that Trump is officially president.
Just one month ago, Musk came out in full support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has been accused of neo-Nazi sympathies. Less than two weeks ago, Musk hosted AfD leader Alice Weidel in a livestream on X, where the pair dismissed Adolf Hitler as a “communist.” Musk has also voiced his support for British neo-Nazi Tommy Robinson in an attempt to influence politics in that country. All of these would seem to suggest that despite earlier denials, Musk does seem to harbor actual Nazi sympathies.
Of course, the tech mogul is probably going to claim later that he was trolling the libs, or that the media is out to get him, or something else dismissive. He can probably count on Trump defending his gesture, claiming that he didn’t see it, or having no idea what it means. After all, Trump has defended Hitler in the past. But one thing is clear: Every Nazi sympathizer who has a soft spot for Trump is probably feeling emboldened.