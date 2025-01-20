Skip Navigation
Did Elon Musk Seriously Just Do a Nazi Salute at Trump’s Inauguration?

Um, why did Elon Musk repeat the same hand gesture twice?

Elon Musk appears to do the Nazi salute at a lectern during Trump’s inaugural parade
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

During a speech at Capitol One Arena Monday following Donald Trump’s inauguration, Elon Musk appeared to deliver a Roman salute not once, but twice.

The gesture is associated with Nazi Germany, and Musk was speaking triumphantly about Trump’s election victory when he made the salute.

What was Musk thinking when he decided to point his arm unambiguously in a fascist symbol? It would seem that the billionaire tech CEO and major Trump backer doesn’t care if he is called a Nazi or racist anymore now that Trump is officially president.

Just one month ago, Musk came out in full support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has been accused of neo-Nazi sympathies. Less than two weeks ago, Musk hosted AfD leader Alice Weidel in a livestream on X, where the pair dismissed Adolf Hitler as a “communist.” Musk has also voiced his support for British neo-Nazi Tommy Robinson in an attempt to influence politics in that country. All of these would seem to suggest that despite earlier denials, Musk does seem to harbor actual Nazi sympathies.

Of course, the tech mogul is probably going to claim later that he was trolling the libs, or that the media is out to get him, or something else dismissive. He can probably count on Trump defending his gesture, claiming that he didn’t see it, or having no idea what it means. After all, Trump has defended Hitler in the past. But one thing is clear: Every Nazi sympathizer who has a soft spot for Trump is probably feeling emboldened.

These Two Planned Trump Pardons Are His Most Dangerous Yet

Donald Trump is planning to pardon a slew of January 6 protesters.

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio
Aaron C. Davis/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Donald Trump plans to pardon people convicted for participation in the January 6 Capitol riot, which may include two of its organizers: Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, and Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, ABC News reported Monday.

Rhodes and Tarrio were both convicted for seditious conspiracy, a Civil-War era charge, and were sentenced to 18 years and 22 years in prison, respectively. Tarrio’s sentence was the longest of any January 6 defendant.

Federal prosecutors previously described Tarrio as the driving force behind the masses of self-described “Western chauvinist” Proud Boys who arrived in Washington on January 6. Several of his organization’s leaders were the first to enter the U.S. Capitol. Earlier this month, Tarrio requested a pardon from prison via his lawyer.

In addition to pardoning those who have already been convicted, the Justice Department is also expected to dismiss cases that have not yet gone to trial, a Trump transition official told CNN.

This sets a disturbing precedent that the president could potentially push to dismiss any charges placed against his supporters—even the most dangerous.

Trump Uses His Real Inauguration Speech to Swear Revenge on Enemies

Donald Trump gave a dark, rambling speech after his official (and very dark) inaugural address.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a podium after his inauguration
Bonnie Cash/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s inaugural address Monday showcased an unusually refined version of the MAGA leader on the cusp of his presidency: it toiled over the economy and immigration, promising to bring America into a “golden age.”

But Trump’s unscripted second speech to a throng of his supporters served as his cutting room floor, sharing all the gripes that his script writers implored him not to dish. Seemingly unrehearsed and riddled with grammatical errors, Trump’s second speech of the day was remarkably more like him.

Trump ripped into a cohort of his so-called enemies, torching former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for supposedly allowing his supporters to tear through the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

“She’s guilty as hell,” Trump said, claiming he had promised to send 10,000 soldiers to the complex that day—despite the fact that multiple witnesses said Trump watched TV and stood by doing nothing as his supporters hunted and chanted death threats for Pelosi and former Vice President Mike Pence. “Maybe she wanted that to happen,” Trump wondered aloud.

“If you did that civilly, that would be a criminal offense,” Trump continued, blaming the former House speaker for failing to thwart some of his most ardent and violent supporters. (You cannot be charged with a criminal offense in a civil case, though a civil case can launch a companion criminal investigation.)

Trump also complained about former Representative Liz Cheney and other members of the House January 6 investigative committee. “Why are we helping some of the people—why are we helping Liz Cheney? She’s a crying lunatic,” Trump rambled.

And minutes after Trump was sworn in, a portrait hanging in the Pentagon of former Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley—who refused Trump’s orders to send the military to crush protesters in Washington in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and who has since referred to Trump as a “fascist” and a “wannabe dictator”—was suddenly stripped from the wall. (President Joe Biden preemptively pardoned Milley on Monday, saving him from the Trump administration’s litigious ire.)

Trump has repeatedly promised to enact revenge on individuals he deemed to be “enemies of the state.” In the weeks leading up to the election, former Trump White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews warned that the ex-reality TV star had morphed from someone with a vision for America into a vindictive far-right ideologue “hellbent on revenge and retribution.”

Trump Promises to Rename Gulf of Mexico on Day One as President

Donald Trump plans to sign the pettiest executive order.

Donald Trump raises a hand as if swearing
Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump will rename the Gulf of Mexico and Mount Denali by executive order in one of his first acts as president. 

The news broke shortly before he was sworn in Monday morning, and Trump confirmed it during his inaugural address. The order will rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and Mount Denali to Mount McKinley, which was the official name recognized by the federal government from 1917 until 2015. 

Trump first announced his plans to rename the gulf nearly two weeks ago in a rambling press conference, saying, “We’re gonna be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America…. What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate…. Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country. They can stop them.”

Not long after that declaration, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum held a news conference of her own where she asked, “Why don’t we call it Mexican America? It sounds pretty, no?”

Denali is the tallest mountain in North America, and gained its name from the Koyukon Athabaskans, the original inhabitants of Alaska. A gold prospector gave it the name McKinley in 1896 as a show of support for William McKinley, who was running for president at the time, and the federal government made the name official in 1917. In 1975, the state of Alaska sought to have the name changed, only to be blocked by Ohio politicians supporting their native son McKinley. 

In 2015, President Obama officially renamed the mountain to what Alaska natives had called it for centuries. Last month, though, Trump told supporters in a speech in Arizona that he would  “bring back the name of Mount McKinley because I think he deserves it.”

Trump could also be making the move because he wants to stick it to Obama, or because he admires McKinley’s imperialism. In any case, changing both names will be costly to U.S. taxpayers, and serve no strategic purpose whatsoever. It’s the first of likely many more pointless moves in the new Trump administration.

Trump Uses Inauguration to Vow New Frontier in Manifest Destiny

Elon Musk gave Donald Trump two thumbs up during this portion of his inauguration speech.

Elon Musk at the presidential podium on Inauguration Day
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump wants to carry out another “manifest destiny” —but this time on Mars..

“We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars,” the newly inaugurated president said on Monday to the audience gathered in the Capitol Rotunda, who reacted to his comments with a standing ovation. “Ambition is the lifeblood of a great nation. And right now our nation is more ambitious than any other. There’s no nation like our nation.”

“Manifest destiny” was the violent, presumptuous 19th century idea that white American settlers had some religious obligation to seize Native land in the West, to convert Native Americans to Christianity, and to exploit the region’s ample resources.

Trump’s Mars pledge elicited a huge grin and enthusiastic double thumbs up from billionaire and top Mars colonization enthusiast Elon Musk, who has been pushing his Mars colony agenda for nearly a decade via his SpaceX company.

Elon Musk gives two thumbs up and cheers
Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Getty Images
Trump Reveals His True Priority in Weird Inauguration Speech Pivot

Donald Trump took a moment to reflect on the devastating impact of the Los Angeles fires.

CEOs Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, and Elon Musk stand behind Donald Trump as he speaks at his inauguration
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump used his inauguration speech to whine about tech billionaires’ homes being burnt down. 

During his address Monday, Trump whined about the federal government’s response to natural disasters. 

“Our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency,” he groused. 

Trump cited people in North Carolina still struggling from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. In Los Angeles, “we are watching fires still tragically burn from weeks ago without even a token of defense,” Trump said. 

“They’re raging through the houses and communities, even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country. Some of whom are sitting here right now,” Trump said, smiling slightly at the reminder of his Silicon Valley invites, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai. 

“They don’t have a home any longer,” Trump mused. “That’s interesting.”

In fact, not a single one of these men appear to have lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires. 

Crucially, these aren’t the kinds of guys who can lose a lot by losing just one residence: each one owns an extensive property portfolio worth hundreds of million dollars. Bezos’s is worth $500 million, and Zuckerberg’s is $200 million. Meanwhile, Musk owns several properties, though his primary home is a $50,000 tiny home in Texas, near SpaceX’s headquarters. So maybe the president could save his tears for the people who have lost their actual homes.  

Rather than actually acknowledging the devastating and widespread impacts of natural disasters, Trump’s comment merely suggests his special affinity for tech billionaires. After all, it’s Trump and his fellow Republicans who are ensuring those affected by the wildfires stay struggling by insisting that no disaster aid will be provided to California until the state agrees to reinstall Trump-era policies. 

Biden Pardons His Family—and Grants Clemency to One Prominent Activist

With just minutes left in his presidency, Joe Biden has made a series of stunning clemency decisions.

Joe Biden in the Oval Office
Mandel Ngan/Pool/Getty Images

With just minutes left as president, Joe Biden on Monday pardoned his entire immediate family—and gave clemency to prominent Native American activist Leonard Peltier.

Biden pardoned his younger brother James Biden, his sister-in-law Sarah Biden, his younger sister Valerie Biden Owens, his brother-in-law John Owens, and his younger brother Francis Biden “FOR ANY NONVIOLENT OFFENSES against the United States which they may have committed or taken part in during the period from January I, 2014, through the date of this pardon.”

Biden also commuted the sentence of Peltier. While he did not receive a pardon, he will be serving the rest of his life sentence in home confinement. Peltier is an indigenous activist affiliated with the American Indian Movement, which sought to address police brutality against Native people. He was sentenced in 1975 for the murder of two FBI agents during a shooting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Peltier is now 80 years old, in ailing health, and has maintained his innocence throughout his nearly 50 years behind bars. Even one of the former federal prosecutors who put Peltier behind bars, James Reynolds, thinks that he’s innocent.

“We were not able to prove that Mr. Peltier personally committed any offense on the reservation. As a result to Mr. Peltier’s conviction, now arrest, is that he was guilty of a murder simply because he was present on the reservation that day,” Reynolds wrote in a letter to Biden. “He has served time for more than 46 years on the hands of minimal evidence, a result I strongly doubt would be upheld in any court today.”

This story has been updated.

Melania Trump One-Ups Her Husband With Crypto Grift of Her Own

Melania Trump launched a meme coin—hurting Donald Trump’s own grift just before he enters the White House.

Melania and Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Melania Trump’s meme cryptocurrency launched Sunday night, skyrocketing in value and netting her a tidy profit only hours before she returns to the White House as first lady.

In an X post, Trump posted a photo of herself with the caption “The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now.” The price of the coin went to $12 in a matter of hours, with a market cap of more than $12 billion.

X screenshot MELANIA TRUMP @MELANIATRUMP: The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now. https://melaniameme.com FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P (photo of Melania Trump with prayer hands and smiling)

At the same time, Donald Trump’s meme coin, $TRUMP, launched on Friday, plummeted more than 40 percent. His coin had a very auspicious start, becoming the second-largest meme coin based on market cap. But right after his wife’s coin launch, the president-elect’s coin lost more than $7.5 billion in value.

The windfall for both Trumps, coming right before the inauguration, is a sign that profiteering from the president and first lady will occur unabated by ethical concerns or worries about the Constitution’s emoluments clause. The new president has said he plans to make the United States the “crypto capital of the planet,” and his cryptocurrency ventures are taking in millions from shady sources.

Many of Trump’s appointees are a nod to the crypto industry, including David Sacks as A.I. and crypto czar and Paul Atkins as head of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Crypto investors spent millions of dollars getting Trump elected—and billions of dollars will flow into the cryptocurrency for the next four years.

Any cryptocurrency regulations will likely be ones that appease crypto investors and ensure that the money continues flooding into the pockets of the president, first lady, and their friends and supporters. The grift is now official policy.

MAGA House Majority Shrinks Even More, Sending Party Scrambling

Hours before Donald Trump’s inauguration, House Republicans have no plan and no wiggle room.

Mike Johnson bites his lip while standing at a podium
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Yet another Republican lawmaker resigned Monday to join Donald Trump’s incoming administration, drawing into sharp relief the state of uncertainty and discord which has overtaken the House GOP.

Representative Michael Waltz left his seat to serve as Trump’s national security adviser—making the House Republicans’ slim majority over the Democrats even tighter at 218-215

This presents a major problem for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who struggled to unite his party last month around passing a bill to keep the government open. The party’s next moves to execute Trump’s agenda on the debt ceiling, border, energy, and tax policy are still up in the air, according to Politico—and the margin of error for getting everyone on the same page is shrinking by the day. 

Even Johnson’s most accelerated timeline predicts that a bill on these policies won’t land on Trump’s desk until March. Republicans have been waiting with bated breath for a set of marching orders from Trump, and they’re reportedly growing impatient. 

“Everybody is feeling the pressure now of time,” Representative Ralph Norman told Politico. “In a short period, we’ve got to make something happen.”

House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole was another fretting Republican who had been waiting on the party’s top-line discretionary spending targets. “We’re running out of time,” Cole told Politico. 

And on the horizon, there is another looming problem for Republicans: a March 14 government funding deadline, which is set to be another contentious bout as Republicans will have to foster bipartisan support. 

Waltz, who resigned Monday,  previously declared his intention to oust all non-political appointees and career intelligence officials from Trump’s National Security Council, saying that “everybody is going to resign at 12:01 on January 20.”

Trump Will Sign Alarming Executive Order on Birthright Citizenship

Donald Trump is planning to kick off a legal battle on the 14th Amendment on Inauguration Day.

Donald Trump speaking
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Trump is eager and ready to destroy something etched into the Constitution: birthright citizenship. 

The concept is held in the 14th Amendment: Anyone born in the United States of America is a U.S. citizen, regardless of where their parents are from. Trump has floated eliminating this simple privilege for some time, telling Meet the Press last month that “we have to end” the bedrock policy. But now, he has a plan to make it a reality via executive order targeting children of undocumented immigrants.

“The federal government will not recognize automatic birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens born in the United States,” a Trump official said Monday. “We are also going to enhance vetting and screening of illegal aliens.”

There were few details on the scope of the expected order, which is expected to kick off a legal battle in the courts.

Pam Bondi, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, seems ready to support the president-elect tirelessly in this endeavor. When asked directly at her congressional hearing last week if she thought birthright citizenship was “the law of the land” (it very much is), Bondi refused to answer. “I will study birthright citizenship,” she said.  

Whether Trump can actually end birthright citizenship is unknown. He’d need either the Supreme Court to defend his order, or a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate to repeal the Amendment (along with ratification by three-quarters of the states). But this wouldn’t be the first time the courts have reinterpreted the law in his favor.

