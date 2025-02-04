How Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Could Fuel a Prison Labor Boom

But the problem of labor shortages in agriculture is not new, and whenever the demand for cheap, disposable labor has outstripped available workers, the U.S. has historically turned to another vulnerable group: incarcerated people. Over a century ago, the practice of convict leasing arose as a way to fill labor gaps by using incarcerated Black men as free labor for agricultural and industrial work. It eventually evolved into the system of prison farms, where prisoners—often poor and disproportionately Black—were put to work growing food for both the prison system and, at times, private interests.

With mass deportations threatening to strip the agricultural workforce, it’s not impossible to imagine that states could once again tap incarcerated workers to fill the gap. This shift, however, may not lead to the economic benefits that Trump and his allies have promised. In reality, agriculture has long depended on the labor of the most economically and racially marginalized segments of the population to keep costs low, and any sudden disruption could send shock waves through the system.

Stephen Miller, now White House deputy chief of staff, predicted in 2023, “Mass deportation will be a labor-market disruption celebrated by American workers, who will now be offered higher wages with better benefits to fill these jobs.” But wages are unlikely to rise, particularly in an industry that often operates on narrow margins. Instead, the focus may turn back to prisons, where cheap labor has historically been a solution to agricultural worker shortages.