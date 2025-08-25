Trump Goes Mask Off With Chilling Comment About Dictators
The president has some disturbing thoughts about what the American people really want.
Donald Trump claimed the American people are asking for a dictator—and he seems more than happy to give them what they want.
While signing executive orders in the Oval Office Monday morning, Trump whined that people were up in arms after he suggested that he would deploy National Guard troops in Chicago, following his federal takeover of Washington D.C.
Not everyone in Chicago was unhappy with this plan, he claimed.
“A lot of people are saying ‘maybe we’d like a dictator,’” Trump said.
The president then attempted to course-correct. “I don’t like a dictator, I’m not a dictator,” he quickly said. “I’m a man with great common sense, and I’m a smart person.”
It’s not clear that there is any meaningful difference between a dictator, and a leader pleasing the people who are asking for one. What is apparent, however, is that Trump’s plan to move federal forces to other American cities is so unpopular that he’s concocting consent for tyranny as a means to justify it.
Crucially, Trump gets closer to becoming a dictator everyday. On Monday, he signed an executive order which would criminalize flag burning, an act of political expression protected by the First Amendment, claiming that it incited riots.
If Trump truly believed that inciting a riot earns you a year in prison, then the president himself is well overdue for a stint behind bars.