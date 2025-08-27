Netflix’s Long Story Short Reinvents the Family Sitcom

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, quietly, has one of the highest creative hit rates of any TV writer-producer of the past ten years. BoJack Horseman, the debut Netflix series he created in 2014, is rightly remembered as a comic masterpiece, an astringently perceptive adaptation and critique of the antihero dramas that had dominated TV since the turn of the century. But he also executive-produced two dramatically under-sung animated series in that period: Tuca and Bertie, which was created by BoJack production designer and brilliant comics artist Lisa Hanawalt, and Undone, an incredible rotoscoped experiment that he co-created with BoJack writer Kate Purdy. You should seek out both if you haven’t—they’re two of the many lost delights of Peak TV.

Long Story Short, which has already been renewed for a second season at Netflix, is his highest-profile project since the end of BoJack, and, while it shares many of the elements that fans of that show came to love, it is a very different, no less ingenious, animal. Hanawalt is back as production designer, so, while all of its characters are human people and not anthropomorphized fauna, the aesthetic is recognizable. The show is likewise not as reliant on an intricately woven tapestry of sight gags as BoJack was. Bob-Waksberg still has that arrow in his quiver, however, and the slower pace of those jokes on Long Story Short almost emphasizes their craftsmanship. (I snorted pretty loudly when a character behind the wheel of a ham-delivery truck gets into a five-car pile-up with two bread trucks, a lettuce truck, and a tomato truck before getting on the phone and saying, “Mom, it happened again.”)

But the biggest difference isn’t necessarily aesthetic so much as generic. While both BoJack and Long Story Short are nominally comedies, BoJack’s real subject was the antihero. Bob-Waksberg’s ambitious project was to take this recent, dominant television archetype and try to imagine a reparative narrative for him. Rather than following its protagonist down and down and down until the show cuts to black, BoJack engineered its titular horseman’s journey to the bottom, only to also engineer his way back out. What if a (horse)person could be better just by trying? What if there were narratives available other than Decline and Fall? BoJack Horseman’s special talent was its ability to be as optimistic as it was bleak.