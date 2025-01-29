Oklahoma Brings a Religious Freedom Tussle to the Supreme Court’s Door

There are a few other things about the case that are unusual. One is the procedural pathway that brought it to the justices. Most cases heard by the Supreme Court are first brought before a trial court, then reviewed by an appellate court, and then considered by the justices. This case was heard directly before the state supreme court on a motion by the Oklahoma attorney general. While the school’s organizers later intervened in the lawsuit, the actual crux of the dispute is between the attorney general and the board. As I noted earlier, this case is just as much about state-versus-state as it is about church-versus-state.

Second, it is unclear if the Supreme Court has jurisdiction over this case at all. The state supreme court’s ruling focused on state law and the state constitution, over which it has the final say. “In the proceedings below, SISVC School and the Board did not affirmatively seek a declaration that the Oklahoma Constitution violates the U.S. Constitution,” the attorney general’s office noted. “Thus, these arguments were not presented to the Oklahoma Supreme Court and should not be considered by this Court in the first instance.” While the state supreme court mentioned the First Amendment in its decision, the justices may ultimately ask the state supreme court to consider that aspect more squarely instead of skipping straight to the merits of the case.

Third, the case is hard to separate from the political turf wars between Oklahoma’s Republican elected officials. Drummond’s lawsuit put him at odds with most of the state leadership. Stitt, the governor, has clashed with Drummond on multiple issues, including this one. Just this month he prevailed against Drummond in the state supreme court in a dispute over who can litigate over various tribal-gaming contracts. In a friend-of-the-court brief that sided with the board, Stitt said he felt “compelled to speak on behalf of Oklahomans” because Drummond had “deprived them of a true advocate by launching this attack against their religious liberty and educational freedom.” He even accused Drummond of “open hostility against religion” and anti-Catholic “discrimination.”