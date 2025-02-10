Sarah McBride’s Quiet Revolution on Capitol Hill

But McBride insisted that Mace’s crusade did not change her focus over the course of her freshman orientation. “If anything,” she said, “I have gotten to know my colleagues even better over the last two weeks.” Mace’s bullying campaign, she argued, even had a silver lining: All the attention, she said, helped “elevate the needs of Delawareans and the issues that they elected me to work on even more than before.” Later in our conversation, the avowed Swiftie joked that Taylor Swift’s song “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” had lately been on her Spotify a lot.

Despite—or perhaps because of—her status as a trailblazer, McBride has always talked in measured, practical tones. Throughout her nascent political career—she is just 34 years old—she has avoided the hot-button culture war issues that increasingly define American politics, even as she herself has become a button. Dismissing the bathroom debate as a “manufactured culture war crisis,” she avoids taking the bait, and always pivots back to her constituents when asked about it. When I said that she’s likely to be viewed as an activist simply because of her gender identity, she immediately pushed back against my use of the word “activist.” Before entering electoral politics, she considered herself an “advocate,” not an activist, though she thinks both advocacy and activism have a part to play in creating change. But in her view, we “impose the word ‘activist’ on people of different backgrounds as a way of politicizing their background.”

Not everybody appreciates McBride’s levelheadedness. Some on the left, for instance, were upset that she didn’t fight more forcefully against Mace’s increasingly bigoted crusade. When asked about that criticism, McBride took a moment to collect her thoughts. “I understand why people want to see me fight that particular fight,” she began. “But that is exactly what the handful of members of Congress who have made this issue into an issue want me to do. I am maintaining my power and my focus and fulfilling what I believe to be the true responsibility that I have right now.”