There May Be Enough Supreme Court Votes to Save the Government

At this juncture, the only hope to counter Trump’s subversive enterprise lies with the federal courts—ultimately, the Supreme Court. Congressional Republicans’ near-total capitulation has paved the way for normal political boundaries to be all but erased. Persuading and enabling federal judges—to say nothing of the Supreme Court’s justices—to block this administration’s yen to shred laws and the Constitution will be an imposing challenge. But not an insuperable one, if done the right way.

The “right way” means two things: First, one must craft legal arguments capable of peeling off at least two of the six Republican-appointed conservative justices, and that resonate widely enough to embolden the court to stand up to an administration openly proclaiming a “post-constitutional order,” flaunting its scorn for judges and justices whom Trump himself appointed, as “squishes,” and for the Federalist Society, which recommended their selection, as “not know[ing] what time it is.” Second, constitutional defenders must roll out—fast—and implement a bipartisan messaging strategy that will build media, political, and public support for those arguments. When the battle reaches the Supreme Court, the off-the-court environment must have already framed the issues along lines configured to win a majority there and defend that outcome in relevant opinion-shaping arenas.

At first blush, getting five Supreme Court votes may appear a prohibitively steep climb. This is because the statutory phrase on which the Trump team relies excludes from civil service protections any employee “whose position has been determined to be of confidential, policy-determining, policy-making, or policy advocating character and has been excepted from the competitive service by the President.” The executive order, and its architect, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, read that language to confer on the president unlimited discretion to define what constitutes “policy-determining, policy-making, or policy-advocating” character.