Trump’s Pick for Federal Prosecutor in D.C. Gives Hacks a Bad Name

As the top law enforcement official in the District of Columbia, Ed Martin was an unexpected choice. In fact, he had reportedly been tapped to serve as chief of staff to the director of the Office of Management and Budget. But in Martin, Trump has found a kindred character who, in the past, has been willing to skirt the law for the sake of his own power. And in Washington, D.C., the local U.S. attorney has a whole lot of power, right off the bat, given that any federal crime charged in the nation’s capital is now his to prosecute—or not. Just don’t expect him to abide by the rules of fair play.

In 2007, Martin served as chief of staff to then–Missouri Governor Matt Blunt, only to abruptly quit when the governor’s general counsel alleged that Martin and the governor had fired him because he advised his colleagues not to delete their emails, so as to comply with Missouri’s sunshine statute. In a subsequent investigation, computer technicians for the governor’s office alleged that Martin had asked them to delete even the backup tapes for the emails he had already deleted from his own account—emails that would expose Martin for having run a political operation out of the governor’s office, organizing outside groups to advance the governor’s agenda.

The state ultimately settled with the former general counsel for $500,000. The investigation reportedly cost Missouri taxpayers $2 million.