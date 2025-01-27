Trump Didn’t Stop at Jan. 6 Pardons. His Next Move Was More Sinister.

“This has been a personal crusade I have worked on for many months.… This is a huge victory for J6ers,” wrote Brandon Straka, who was sentenced to three years in prison for his actions around January 6, which included giving an incendiary speech the day before and directing the mob to “go, go, go” on the steps of the Capitol building on that day.

“This site was one of countless weapons of harassment used by the federal government to make life impossible for its targets from J6,” Stranka continued. “Every time a potential employer, landlord, new social or business contact, etc, would search somebody targeted for J6 they would read a dossier on each person filled with FBI and FOJ accusations and narratives that were never proven, along with links to documents with even more damaging allegations.… Thank you, Troy Nehls, Ed Martin, and all who worked to get this taken down!”

Ed Martin is Trump’s newly appointed U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., and played a prominent role in the fraudulent “Stop the Steal” movement in 2021.