What Trump’s Ban on Trans Military Service Reveals About His Plans

First, the order offers a bogeyman that is widely promoted on the right, with the mock diagnosis that “the Armed Forces have been afflicted with radical gender ideology.” Then it isolates trans people, stating their identity is “inconsistent” with “the honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle” that military service purportedly requires because they are, in the order’s words, “expressing a false ‘gender identity’ divergent from an individual’s sex.” It singles out—revealingly—only trans women when making the following repulsive statement: “A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.” Altogether, it’s a not-that-roundabout way for the president to decree that all transgender people are sick and selfish liars, whose presence poses a threat to the military, which in turn is a threat to all good Americans.

That particular phrase—“adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life”—stands out. This claim does not feature in Trump policies barring trans people from military service during his first administration. If being trans means one cannot have a “commitment” to be “truthful” in the military, in what other positions might that also apply?

“This language is dehumanizing and designed to deny the existence of transgender and intersex people,” said Sasha Buchert, director of the Nonbinary and Transgender Rights Project at Lambda Legal, in an emailed statement. The organization, along with Human Rights Campaign, announced on Monday that it would soon be filing a legal challenge to this executive order; Buchert is serving as counsel. This “honorable,” “truthful,” “disciplined” language in the order, she continued, “is dripping with animus and has no basis in law or in biology, even so, it will likely be repeated and weaponized as justification for further discrimination and hate by this administration.”