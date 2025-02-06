To Fight Trump, Democrats Must Embrace Gerrymandering

Doing so will require Democrats to pivot away from almost two decades of campaigning against gerrymandering. In practical terms, this pivot means no longer losing the last war. Partisan gerrymandering is an unfortunate reality in modern American political life. Especially since 2010, Republican-led legislatures throughout the country have used it to maximize their legislative gains and minimize their losses in each election cycle.

That effort paid off tremendously in 2024 when it helped narrowly keep Republican control of the House. “We made no bones about the fact that we’re going to shore up incumbents, and where we had opportunities to go on offense, we were going to do that,” Adam Kincaid, the director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, told The New York Times last month. “So what that means is bringing a whole lot of Republican seats that were otherwise in jeopardy off the board.”

Democrats and voting-rights groups mostly responded to the explosion in partisan gerrymandering through litigation. While they scored some crucial victories in the 2010s, most famously in North Carolina and Wisconsin, the right-wing majority on the Supreme Court put an end to it in 2019. In a 5-4 decision along ideological lines, the court held that federal courts did not have jurisdiction to hear partisan-gerrymandering cases.