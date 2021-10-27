Democrats May Need to Embrace Gerrymandering to Abolish It

The aggregate consequences are inescapable. In 2018, the Associated Press found that House Republicans won around 16 more seats than they deserved, thanks to undeserved structural advantages. Why the imbalance? States with Democratic majorities are more keen to adopt redistricting reforms, reflecting their base’s general opposition to gerrymandering and favor toward good governance. In states where Republicans hold all or most of the levers of power, however, redistricting is largely left to the Republican-led state legislatures. The result, especially over the past decade, was a sharp increase in extreme partisan gerrymandering that created safer and safer seats for Republicans while packing Democrats into a shrinking handful of districts.

Texas might be the best example of these imbalances at the moment. State lawmakers just wrapped up the state’s first redistricting process without federal oversight under the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in roughly a half-century. Texas gained two seats in the most recent election, with the state’s growing Hispanic community accounting for nearly all of its population growth over the past decade. But those demographic changes will be conspicuously absent from the state’s new maps: According to The Texas Tribune, state GOP lawmakers reduced the number of House districts in which eligible Hispanic voters are the majority from eight to seven and the number of House districts in which eligible Black voters are the majority from one to zero. The GOP’s grip on Texas’s House seats will grow over the next decade, even as the state itself trends in the opposite direction.

So what is the alternative? Democrats and their allies should shift their focus toward passing a federal law that mandates proportional representation for House seats. This could be accomplished a few different ways. The Fair Representation Act, a bill reintroduced by Virginia Representative Don Beyer in June, would mandate multimember districts in large states and statewide at-large districts for small states. I’ve also written about how the existing single-member district system could be supplemented with a Bundestag-like mechanism to ensure each party’s seat distribution reflects the overall statewide results.