Trump Won His War on the Justice Department

Bluntly directing the department to not enforce a longstanding federal law is an extraordinary step. But Trump has long made it clear that he hoped to bring the Justice Department to heel. His experience with the Russia investigation during his first term, as well as his subsequent prosecutions after leaving office in 2021, amplified that hostility. He frequently cast himself as the victim of “witch hunts” and politicized prosecutions, regardless of the evidence against him.

Other memos signal that there will be no room for dissent or autonomy under this new regime. Justice Department attorneys have long enjoyed the informal ability to decline to sign certain briefs on conscience grounds. One of Bondi’s memos, as first reported by Chris Geidner at Law Dork, put an end to that tradition. “When Department of Justice attorneys, for example, refuse to advance good-faith arguments by declining to appear in court or sign briefs, it undermines the constitutional order and deprives the president of the benefit of his lawyers,” the memo said.

“It is therefore the policy of the Department of Justice that any attorney who because of their personal political views or judgments declines to sign a brief or appear in court, refuses to advance good-faith arguments on behalf of the administration, or otherwise delays or impedes the Department’s mission will be subject to discipline and potentially termination, consistent with applicable law,” her memo concluded.