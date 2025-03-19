The Right’s Gory Plan to Gut State Abortion Protections

In its document, Students for Life claims that the pills lead to “chemically tainted blood, placenta tissue, and human remains” being flushed into the water system. One of its model bills is the misleadingly named Clean Water for All Act, which would require prescribers of medication abortion to give their patients red medical waste bags that say “biohazard” and instructions for returning the products of conception to them at a follow-up appointment. (This bill bans telemedicine abortion too.) Providers who don’t follow these steps could face up to three years in prison and fines of up to $10,000. The model legislation doesn’t specify what happens if patients don’t return the red bags to their provider. While the “clean water” bills wouldn’t ban mifepristone use outright, they’d make it so risky for providers to continue prescribing the pills that they would simply stop.

Of the many problems with this legislation, a baseline issue is how it ignores that people miscarry over toilets every day, said Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi, an ob-gyn and board chair of Physicians for Reproductive Health. “I want clean water, but I’m not worried about embryos in the water,” Moayedi said. “They’re already there from miscarriages.” This is a nonissue: Pregnancy tissue gets filtered out at water treatment plants, along with other solid waste.

The idea here is to try to gross people out to support a law that’s not principally about water but rather is designed to drastically limit access to medication abortion—and to make people afraid of the drugs, as if they’re some kind of dangerous chemical. This scare campaign to give people “the ick” is a bit absurd to Moayedi, who still remembers the first time she saw a C-section in medical school and being shocked at just how much force surgeons use to open the abdominal cavity. The procedure is, to some extent, violent, she said—as are orthopedic surgeries using power tools.