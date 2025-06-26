The Most Fearful Part of the Supreme Court’s Planned Parenthood Ruling

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Planned Parenthood could not sue the state of South Carolina for denying it access to Medicaid funds, opening the door for Republican-led states to defund the reproductive health care provider.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote for a 6-3 majority that fell along the usual ideological lines, concluded that Section 1983, the nation’s flagship civil rights tort, could not be used by Medicaid beneficiaries to sue the state for cutting off federal funds.

“Section 1983 permits private plaintiffs to sue for violations of federal spending-power statutes only in ‘atypical’ situations, where the provision in question ‘clearly’ and “unambiguously’ confers an individual ‘right,’” he wrote for the court. The Medicaid law in question, he explained, “is not such a statute.”

Thursday’s ruling will make it easier for GOP-led states to deny Planned Parenthood and similar organizations access to federal funds to which they are otherwise legally entitled. The majority’s hyper-narrow approach could have broader policy implications, as well. But the most alarming part of the majority’s decision came from Justice Clarence Thomas, who urged his colleagues to dramatically limit civil rights claims against state and local officials in federal court.