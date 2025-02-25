Musk Scandal at USAID Takes Ugly Turn, Putting Starving Kids at Risk

The product in question is called Ready to Use Therapeutic Food, or RUTF, a sterile, bureaucratic name that masks the horrific nature of its lifesaving function. It is a sweet paste largely made of peanuts, milk, and vitamins. It’s designed for safe ingestion by young children inflicted with what’s known as “severe wasting,” meaning they’re suffering extreme, acute malnutrition or hovering on the edge of starving to death. It’s packaged in foil packets that don’t need refrigeration, making it suitable for delivery to areas inflicted by extreme deprivation.

“It’s the only treatment that can cure a severely malnourished child,” says Navyn Salem, the founder and CEO of Edesia Nutrition, which manufactures the product in Rhode Island.

As it happens, enormous amounts of this lifesaving paste are manufactured in two American factories: In addition to the Edesia facility in Rhode Island, another organization called Mana pumps out the product in Georgia. USAID has been contracting with the two operations—both nonprofits—to send it to the world’s starving children, mostly in Africa, for over 15 years. Both have current contracts with USAID, signed during the last administration, to treat a total of 1.2 million children for seven weeks, between the two companies, which would mean full rehabilitation from severe malnutrition for those children.