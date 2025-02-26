The Two Warring Legacies of Mitch McConnell

That his career is ending on this final, discordant note might have surprised the younger McConnell. As the bridge between the Reagan revolution and the Trump era, McConnell has his fingerprints on many of the dynamics of the modern political era. He was an avid supporter of loosening campaign finance laws, efforts that culminated in the Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission Supreme Court case that lifted limits on independent spending by corporations in politics. He made the decision to hold open the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat for eight months ahead of the 2016 election—convincing some on-the-fence conservative voters to hold their noses and vote for Trump, and paving the way for the confirmations of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Four years later, he allowed for the seat vacated by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be filled by Justice Amy Coney Barrett just weeks before the 2020 election, ensuring a conservative supermajority on the court that has issued several Republican-friendly rulings.

There was a brief period of time in which McConnell’s methodical, ruthless political style imbued him with a sort of “folk heroism” among Republicans, said Donovan. McConnell’s willingness to block Obama’s agenda—as well as his Supreme Court nominee—and his efforts in pushing through Trump’s judicial nominees cemented his reputation as a political fighter. McConnell also helped push through the massive tax cuts that became one of Trump’s major legislative achievements in 2017.

“I think [Trump’s] greatest successes ironically occurred when he and McConnell were working together in a sort of transactional way, both on the official side and on the legislative side,” said Donovan.