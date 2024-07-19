You are using an outdated browser.
Stephanie Heimann/
Praise Be!

Inside the Megachurch of Donald Trump

This week’s Republican convention felt more like a religious gathering.

Photography by Ron Haviv for The New Republic
This convention, Trump has cast himself as a Christlike savior.

The Republican Party has long interwoven Christian themes in its political messaging, but this week’s GOP convention took it to a new level. Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum resembled a megachurch full of revivalists more than an arena of politicos.

Donald Trump, of course, was the divinely chosen figure, who just last weekend experienced a miracle when a shooter’s bullet grazed his ear. On Thursday night, the Republican Party’s savior gave a stem-winding sermon to his congregation, many with napkins taped to their ears in devotion, who responded with blessings and prayers. Praise be!

Photographer Ron Haviv captured it all for The New Republic. A slew of religious speakers referenced Trump’s “miraculous” survival, suggesting that it was all part of God’s plan, he said. “This makes a case of Trump as a deity; the party is made in his image,” he said. And after the divine intervention of last weekend, Trump’s devotees believe his second coming is assured. “They might have been hopeful before, but now they absolutely believe they are going to win.”

THE BEATITUDES

photograph of a woman praying while looking at Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention 2024
photograph of a woman praying while looking at Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention 2024
photograph of women praying while listenting to Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention 2024
A dress eaturing the assassination-attempt photo seen on a woman's dress at the Republican National Convention.
A dress featuring the assassination-attempt photograph worn by an attendee

THE CREED

A photograph of mature women in patriotic clothing cheering and holding a sign that says mass deportation now at the republican national convention in 2024
A photograph of chair signs at the republican national convention that include the slogan make america wealthy again
A photograph of a tshirt that says everybody knows 2020 was stolen worn at the republication national convention
A giant screen displays the text Republicans are the party of oppoprtunity, liberty, and prosperity for all


THE EAR

Trump arrives with his ear bandaged for the first time at the Republican National Convention, days after the assassination attempt
a photograph of ear bandages worn by attendees at the Republican National Convention to express sympathy with Donald Trump
a photograph of ear bandages worn by attendees at the Republican National Convention to express sympathy with Donald Trump
a photograph of a woman wearing an ear bandagesat the Republican National Convention to express sympathy with Donald Trump


THE DISCIPLES

A photograph of JD Vance and his wife on stage at the Republication National Convention
Senator J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president
A photograph of Tucker Carlson on stage at the Republication National Convention
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson
A photograph of Texas Governor Greg Abbott on stage at the Republication National Convention
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
A photograph of Nikki Haley on four giant screens on the ceiling of the Republication National Convention
Nikki Haley, whom Trump defeated in the GOP primaries
A photograph of Mitch McConnell and his wife on the floor at the Republication National Convention
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

THE CONGREGATION

A photograph of attendees photographing the VIP box containing the Trump family at the Republication National Convention
A photograph of attendees looking around at the Republication National Convention
A photograph of a woman in a red dress joyfully laying in a pile of balloons the Republication National Convention
A photograph of supporter yelling suppot at the Republication National Convention
A photograph of a supporter dressed in revolutionary clothes watching the proceedings at the Republication National Convention
A photograph of the crowed during the balloon drop at the Republication National Convention



Stephanie Heimann

Stephanie Heimann is the photo director for the New Republic and the recipient of the 2017 Magazine Picture Editor of the Year  award from the National Press Photographers Association.

