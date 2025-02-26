Trump vs. the Media: He Won Round One, but He’s Going to Lose Bigly

All this was after White House spokesman Stephen Cheung had ridiculed AP’s lawsuit as frivolous. Cheung said that the AP was “clearly suffering from a severe, debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted their peanut-sized brains.” He added: “We will defeat them in court just like we crushed their leftist reporters at the ballot box.”

Cheung would do well to tone down his brassiness, not only because it’s jerky, but also because it’s quite likely that he is going to have to eat his words.

In denying the requested relief, Judge Trevor McFadden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia reasoned that the White House had not denied AP access to all press areas completely, just the preferred ones of the Oval Office and Air Force One. Even then, the judge merely declined to order the White House to reinstate the AP while he decides the overall claim, which he indicated has strong support in the controlling case law.