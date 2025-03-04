An “Abundance Agenda” for Government Is the Anti-DOGE

Klein and Thompson reject the claim that housing is in short supply because developers are only willing to build upscale units. Rather, environmental and workplace protections have made the construction of affordable housing extraordinarily difficult even when there is the will and money to do so. They point to measures such as San Francisco’s Local Business Enterprise and Non-Discrimination in Contracting Ordinance (14B), which started in 1984 as a measure to impose preferences for minority and female-owned contractors when building affordable housing. It was rewritten in the 1990s “to favor small businesses,” Klein and Thompson write, by adding a cap on qualifying contractors’ annual gross revenues; the effect was to discourage the city “from working with large contractors that have grown in size and revenue precisely because they are good at delivering projects on time and under budget.” The cost of compliance reaches into the millions and extends the time of construction by six to nine months.

Also in San Francisco, they note, contractors need to clear plans with the Mayor’s Office on Disability even though they already must show compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Without specifying the details, the authors also argue that permitting and procurement rules that no longer serve any value must be streamlined. They want to sharply cut zoning restrictions, such as rules prohibiting the construction of homes of a wide range of sizes and onerous requirements to provide parking.

To combat climate change, the United States needs to do a much better job of building clean energy facilities and public transportation. Here, too, the regulatory morass is a major obstacle. As an example of what can go wrong, they cite the history of the high-speed rail system in California, which has been receiving money since the 2000s. Despite strong political support, the scope of the project keeps narrowing, and actual construction is slow. Why? Implementation keeps running aground against the regulations. When Klein toured the stalled project, engineers on the ground complained about lengthy delays as the state attempted to obtain land that was necessary to build a path for the trains: It took two and half years to move a stretch of freeway and take possession of a patch of land where there had once been a mini storage facility. They also ran into problems at locations where their path intersected with freight lines; freight is so busy with holiday-based work from October to December that all construction had to pause during those months. And the environmental review process went on forever.