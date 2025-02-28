Trump Hit by Brutal Poll on Economy as Panicked GOPers Nix Town Halls

President Trump looks increasingly vulnerable on the very thing that helped him win the election: rising costs. On Thursday, Trump announced that his tariffs on Mexico and Canada will begin on March 4. Yet only hours later, a new Bloomberg poll found that 59 percent expect the tariffs to drive up prices further. Only 31 percent say they’ll be good for the economy. Meanwhile, Republicans are starting to cancel their town halls, fearing voter blowback over Elon Musk’s rampage. We talked to Andrew Bates, a former White House communications adviser, who argues that the Trump-GOP political mess will only get worse once Republicans start cutting Medicaid—and says Democrats have a big opening to capitalize. Listen to this episode here.