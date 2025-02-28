You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent
PODCAST

Trump Hit by Brutal Poll on Economy as Panicked GOPers Nix Town Halls

With Trump and Republicans facing turbulence over rising prices and Elon Musk’s rampage, a former White House strategist argues that Democrats can capitalize on Trump’s rising vulnerability on the economy.

Donald Trump looks down during his Cabinet meeting
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump looks increasingly vulnerable on the very thing that helped him win the election: rising costs. On Thursday, Trump announced that his tariffs on Mexico and Canada will begin on March 4. Yet only hours later, a new Bloomberg poll found that 59 percent expect the tariffs to drive up prices further. Only 31 percent say they’ll be good for the economy. Meanwhile, Republicans are starting to cancel their town halls, fearing voter blowback over Elon Musk’s rampage. We talked to Andrew Bates, a former White House communications adviser, who argues that the Trump-GOP political mess will only get worse once Republicans start cutting Medicaidand says Democrats have a big opening to capitalize. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
