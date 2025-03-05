How Did America Not See This Apocalypse Coming?

Trump may see this as television, but the two examples above have real consequences that were felt almost immediately. Trump’s abandonment of Ukraine—the U.S. has since suspended both military aid and intelligence sharing that has been crucial to the nation’s survival—has undoubtedly cost lives already. It has empowered belligerent Russian despot Vladimir Putin, imperiled the countries on Ukraine’s border—including NATO allies—and made the threat of world war higher than it has been since the collapse of the USSR. In the short term, Trump’s tariffs have caused the stock market to plunge, and in the long term they could trigger a recession and economically isolate the U.S.

There are many similar actions occurring simultaneously. Trump and allies—particularly Elon Musk, whose Department of Government Efficiency has been given the power to remake vast sections of the federal bureaucracy, and Russ Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget—have fired tens of thousands of federal workers, are preparing to fire hundreds of thousands more, and have already all but shuttered two departments, the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. A mass deportation machine is slowly revving up, with one internment camp—Guantánamo Bay—already in existence and more likely on the way.

All of this is very shocking. It is also not surprising. Trump campaigned on all of it. He has spent years wooing Putin and, from the moment Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, argued that the U.S. should do nothing to help it survive. If he has one clear economic belief, it is that tariffs work and are good (he’s wrong on both counts). Many of the purges of the government that are being carried out by Musk and Vought were laid out in the Heritage Foundation–led Project 2025, a planning document literally written by Vought as a blueprint for a second Trump administration. For that matter, we already lived through this nerve-racking show once. The second is more of the same, only much worse.