I Worked on the “Arab Sesame Street.” It Was Not a Waste of Money.

For me, the concept of mutual respect was translated into children’s episodes by concentrating first on internal mutual respect, between male and female, between abled and disabled, between urban and rural people, as well as between people of different faiths and nationalities.

The project was not without challenges. At the time we had no studio big enough for such a huge production, so we used the studios of Israeli Educational Television. Of course, we had lots of trouble getting our set from Ramallah to Tel Aviv and allowing our actors, including our star puppeteer, to pass the local security guards at the Israeli public service studio. It was also challenging to get the New York team to approve of some of our episodes that included pride in our culture, for fear it would anger and touch some nerves, including those of the funders.

But we fought our way through all that, and on my 40th birthday, we broadcast the first season of Shara’a Simsim from the tiny studios of Al Quds Educational Television in Ramallah. The first season was produced working with Palestinian teachers and child psychologists, as well as artists and puppets, to craft 26 episodes around themes of tolerance, sharing, and friendship.