This Is No Time for the Democrats to Hang Back

The narrowness of his popular vote victory margin and the slim majority of Republicans in Congress notwithstanding, Trump is both claiming a giant mandate and acting in a headlong rush to secure absolute power. There has been some pushback from the judiciary, with an army of lawyers and a set of state attorneys general challenging the illegal acts and the wholesale axing of appropriated programs and mass firings, but each time a judge rules against DOGE, Musk, and Trump, Musk and his followers, including powerful legislators like Utah Senator Mike Lee, call for their impeachment and directly challenge their legitimacy and authority. And Trump and his allies hint at their capacity to defy judges when it suits them.

The other guardrails of our democracy are, at best, problematic. Republicans in the Senate bent to Trump’s will, confirming every top nominee despite their lack of qualifications, moral failings, and extreme views. House Republicans have shown even less willingness to protect their institution’s own prerogatives, much less show any sensitivity to the damage done to their own constituents and the fabric of democracy and the rule of law.

Then there is the press. First Paramount and Disney caved to Trump’s threats, then the owners of the Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post joined the Trump amen chorus. When Trump barred the Associated Press from most White House press events because it refused to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, the White House Correspondents’ Association did nothing—and the weakness shown there led to Trump’s next step, taking the power to choose which outlets would be involved in White House press coverage away from the WHCA and handing it to himself directly, a move out of the dictatorial playbook.