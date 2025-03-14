RFK Jr Is Running Away From the One Thing He’s Ever Been Right About

Another policy that will badly hamper any plastic-fighting efforts is the withdrawal of more than a billion in National Institutes of Health dollars for scientific research. Some of these cuts are being delayed by a court challenge but the policy has already disrupted medical research on many levels. In the case of Columbia, RFK celebrated the cuts on his X account and on the HHS website (because of alleged antisemitism). Research is inextricable from finding solutions to the microplastics problem, since it is so new and there is still so much that we don’t even understand about it: for example, why do people with dementia have much more plastic in their brains? Is the plastic causing the problem or is there a quality to the brain tissue -or the blood-brain barrier -- that makes it more absorbent or weaker? Without support for science, we won’t even have enough information to attack this problem.

The truth is, if RFK Jr were sincere about addressing food and environmental problems, he probably would never have joined the Trump administration in the first place. Indeed, the longer he stays in it, the more he just looks like yet another rich guy with a weird personality helping to sabotage our government. Despite a lifetime of environmentalism and vocal concern for public health, it is his own administration that is the biggest threat right now to our health and our planet. At this point he’s going to be lucky if history remembers him as the freak who left a dead bear in the park. He could go down as the guy who sounded the alarm on microplastics, only to sit back and let them addle our brains and threaten our food supply.