Trump’s Imperial Fantasy: To Be Polk, McKinley, and Putin—All at Once

According to recent reporting in The Wall Street Journal, Trump got House Speaker Mike Johnson to give him the painting of President James Polk (1845–1849) to hang in the Oval Office. Polk basically doubled the size of the United States by acquiring Texas, Iowa, and Wisconsin, along with territories including what eventually became Arizona, New Mexico, California, and Oregon.

He took the southwestern territories by forcing a war against Mexico, a brutal conflict that’s romanticized in stories of the Alamo but was loudly and angrily opposed in Congress, where the leader of that opposition was Congressman Abraham Lincoln.

Polk was also a Democrat, back in the day when that was the party of slavery and segregation; he was a protégé of populist President Andrew Jackson and owned a plantation in Mississippi that was farmed by enslaved Africans he had purchased.