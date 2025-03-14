The Republican Plot to Destroy Washington, D.C.

Everything begins with one of the nation’s most precious resources: the civil service. The federal government employs nearly 450,000 workers in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. (To locals, “the DMV” does not only refer to the Department of Motor Vehicles, but is a commonly used shorthand for the region—indicating how intertwined the three are culturally, politically and economically.) A recent report by researchers at the Urban Institute estimated that if the federal workforce is significantly reduced, unemployment rates will increase in the surrounding metropolitan areas. As the majority of state tax revenue in Maryland and Virginia is derived from personal income tax, if federal workers lose their jobs, that would mean a drop in income tax revenues to the states. Unemployed former federal workers may also spend less, meaning that the states will not gain as much in sales tax revenue, in addition to the economic effects on local communities.

“If they lose their jobs, obviously they are not going to be contributing to the income tax anymore. And if they have less money, discretionary money, their spending is going to go down dramatically,” said Lucy Dayadan, a senior research associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Institute and one of the authors of the Urban Institute report.

But these changes would not only affect federal workers. It would have several “knock-on effects,” said Terry Clower, the director of the Center for Regional Analysis at George Mason University. Area restaurants and stores serving fewer customers as former federal workers cut down on spending could also trim costs by shedding employees. For every federal job loss, Clower said, there will be an additional 0.4 jobs lost in the region.