Trump Is Fighting His Court Losses With a Surprising Legal Tactic

Why hasn’t the court done anything about them? For one thing, universal injunctions have their benefits for judicial economy and administrative clarity, which may offset some of the unease that the less strident justices have with them. Georgetown University law professor Steve Vladeck also noted last year that Gorsuch, the most consistent critic of universal injunctions, had nonetheless voted in favor of them 11 times—in every instance to block Biden administration policies from going into effect. Maybe they aren’t so bad after all when they’re applied to the right people.

Whatever the court ultimately decides, it is notable that the Trump administration is being consciously self-limiting here. Trump’s lawyers—and that is how the Justice Department now sees itself—have almost always taken maximalist approaches to their legal arguments, reflecting their boss’s own approach to human interaction. Tactically nuanced litigation is not how they got a Supreme Court ruling that gives presidents sweeping immunity to commit crimes, after all.

I’m sure the Trump administration would like to curtail universal injunctions on its own terms. At the same time, I can’t help but wonder if this is an attempt to solicit a “win” from the Supreme Court on birthright citizenship. Granting the administration’s request to limit the injunctions would technically say nothing about the merits of such a case. Trumpworld may nonetheless try to spin it as a victory against birthright citizenship and invoke it against the multitude of legal experts who (correctly) argue that Trump cannot end it by executive order. If the court really does want to curb universal injunctions, it would be hard to find a less fitting case than this one to do it.