No One Is Safe From America’s Abusive Immigration Authorities Anymore

Some of these cases have made national headlines in America, like the detention and attempted deportation of Mahmoud Khalid, the pro-Palestinian organizer who has a green card, or the actual deportation of Brown University professor Rasha Alawieh, an H-1B visa holder (she, too, was detained at Logan Airport after a trip abroad). But there was also Jasmine Mooney, the Canadian tourist detained for 12 days after arriving at the San Ysidro border crossing near San Diego; the entrepreneur and former actress reportedly slept on the floor with 30 other women in a holding cell. Two German tourists faced similar treatment after arriving at the same checkpoint; one was held for 46 days. A British backpacker, meanwhile, was handcuffed after arriving at the border from Canada—apparently because authorities felt her arrangement with her host family in Portland, Oregon, warranted a work visa rather than a tourist visa—and wasn’t released for three weeks.

These are just a few of the people who are being unexpectedly exposed to the brutality of our immigration detention scheme. Despite being technically “non-punitive,” these detention facilities are indistinguishable from jails, or are in many cases literal jails that the federal government is effectively renting from local law enforcement. And the decision to throw people there over some minor visa deficiency or perceived intent comes down to one very basic but very powerful concept in law enforcement, and the law more generally: discretion.

You have, at some point within the last week, probably broken the law. You jaywalked or smoked in a no-smoking park or ignored a stop sign or any of a thousand other daily things that we hardly think about but which are on paper illegal. The reason you most likely weren’t arrested or even ticketed for these things is because it would not be possible for police to spot every single one of these violations, and because even if the cops did witness it, they decided that it just wasn’t worth the bother (or the paperwork).