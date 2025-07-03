The Supreme Court Just Teed Up a Major Ruling on Transgender Athletes

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that next term it will hear two cases on state bans on transgender athletes in women’s sports, setting the stage for a potential landmark decision on the future of transgender rights in general.

The two cases—Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J.—stem from legal challenges in Idaho and West Virginia, respectively. The states had asked the justices to review lower-court rulings that struck down the laws for violating the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection clause, the federal Title IX law, or both. The court took up the cases less than a month after it avoided answering the constitutional question in United States v. Skrmetti, where it ultimately upheld a state ban on gender-affirming care for minors on other grounds. By agreeing to hear the cases, the court appears to be headed toward a final decision on whether transgender Americans are protected as a group by the equal protection clause.

Lindsay Hecox, the transgender woman in the Idaho case, sued the state in 2020 after lawmakers enacted the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act earlier that year. The law explicitly requires all “interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural, or club athletic teams or sports” in the state to designate their participation by “biological sex.” If an athlete’s sex is disputed, the state can verify it by checking their “reproductive anatomy, genetic makeup, or normal endogenously produced testosterone levels.”

In its petition for review, the state of Idaho countered that the law was necessary to counter “a growing trend of males identifying as females competing against—and beating—females in women’s sports across the country” over the previous decade. “Countless female student-athletes—including Olympic swimmers at the NCAA championships, high-school sprinters in Connecticut, and Ivy League swimmers—have been shoved aside by male athletes benefiting from obvious physiological advantages,” the state claimed.