Trump’s Atrocious War on Higher Ed Demands an Aggressive Response

Most recently, the administration pressured Columbia University into making a series of concessions as a precondition to negotiations over $400 million in federal funding that President Trump has threatened to cut.

Don’t think this is just a war on the Ivy League. It’s a war on all higher education. Too much time and effort has been spent focusing on higher education’s flaws. There are flaws. And they should be addressed. But not enough time has been spent on the real benefits that touch every sector of our economy in every state, every American regardless of their politics or whether they work for a university, and the very fabric of our society.

Right now the partnership between universities and government is at risk. Silence in the face of this threat is dangerous. As Ryan D. Enos and Steven Levitsky recently wrote in The Harvard Crimson: “Public opinion is not formed in a vacuum.… In the absence of a countervailing message, a one-sided debate will powerfully shape public opinion.”