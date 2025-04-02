The Backlash to Trump’s Immigration Policies Is Here

After being caught flat-footed by Trump’s victory in November, and then apparently sleepwalking into his presidency without a plan whatsoever, the Democrats did finally coalesce around a message by late February: Eggs are too expensive. They saw it as a winning issue because it was a true and straightforward pocketbook concern—unlike abstractions about, say, the administration’s violations of due process.

“When that is your day-to-day worry, the philosophical conversations about a constitutional crisis or the democracy is simply not a luxury you can afford,” Kristen McDonald Rivet, a Michigan representative, told the Associated Press last month. “I’m not saying we shouldn’t worry about those things, because we should and they are important, but they are not primary in the minds of the people in Saginaw, Michigan.” Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota’s senior senator, was more succinct, telling The New York Times that egg prices are emblematic of a “bigger picture” of chaos, dysfunction, and broken promises.

Having just lost an election where high prices were the biggest—and arguably most decisive—issue, Democrats were eager to turn the tables. There’s another way of looking at this approach, however. The 2024 election may have been a referendum on inflation, but it also saw the Democrats scramble to the right to adopt slightly less inhumane versions of Trump’s draconian immigration positions. Voters either didn’t buy it or they wanted Trump’s full-throated blitz, not some Democratic Lite version of it. Democrats are now in an awkward position, to say the least. They can’t stick with last year’s message because the voters rejected it, and if they try to revert to their more compassionate positions from the first Trump presidency, voters might be skeptical of their about-face. So they’re terrified of taking any position at all.