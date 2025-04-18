David Cronenberg Takes High Tech to the Graveyard

Reality once removed is Cronenberg’s specialty: No filmmaker has ever been better in locating science fiction in the everyday, or observing the crimes of the future in the present. The Shrouds is stylized to the point of eccentricity, but it also plays eerily like a piece of vérité about a hyper-mediated world where focus and distraction exist in a mutual death grip and civilians become willingly imprisoned by their own devices. There are no voices of reason here. Everybody is paranoid, and everyone is an enabler: The currency of the internet realm is Loose Change. Over forty years ago, in his masterpiece Videodrome, Cronenberg channeled Marshall McLuhan’s philosophies into a trenchant satire-cum-critique of a rapidly mutating mediascape; The Shrouds is a thriller under the sign of Mark Fisher. It’s a secular ghost story about characters clutching at psychic shadows and chasing digital phantoms. Mesmerized by the spectacle of death at work, they can’t help haunting themselves.

“Conspiracy theory is a grief strategy,” said Cronenberg last year at the Cannes Film Festival, where The Shrouds premiered in competition to a muted reception. It deserved better. Cronenberg has only ever won a single prize from Cannes juries—a special citation for “audacity,” tossed at his chrome-plated J.G. Ballard adaptation Crash. (The story goes that Francis Ford Coppola, the jury president, wouldn’t have touched the film with a 10-foot pole.) This time around, he was overshadowed by French director Coralie Fargeat’s body horror movie du jour, The Substance, a quasi-Cronenbergian work whose theme of the new flesh cannibalizing the old could be a metaphor for the industry’s indifference to a master. Studios are cultivating their own little brood of neo-Cronenbergs, while the genuine article struggles to find financing, if not critical validation. It’s not for nothing that he’s made Karsh a visionary in search of global distribution.

Cronenberg responded to the mixed reviews for The Shrouds by calling out a contingent of “very ignorant, stupid” film critics who failed, in his view, to reconcile the film’s wildly paranoid tone and plotting to its stoic study of mourning—or even to give it much of a try. “You might think it doesn’t work is one thing,” he said. “But to not notice it to me is a problem as a filmmaker.” These comments would seem out of pocket if not for two things. The first is that his movies have always improved in the rearview. They’re like full metal jacket bullets engineered to expand after impact, or delayed-release capsules that only gradually deliver their pharmaceutical payload. It would be inadvisable to watch a film like 2005’s lean and magisterial revenge-thriller riff A History of Violence only once. Check in with the movie, and Viggo Mortensen’s extraordinary lead performance, at regular intervals, and, after 20 years or so, every knot and fiber of the filmmaking will become visible, like the stratigraphic layers of an archaeological site.