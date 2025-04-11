What the Supreme Court Got Wrong About Habeas Petitions

Essentially, a habeas petition allows an individual to contest their detention as illegal in federal court, and then have a judge determine whether or not that challenge is legitimate. But detained migrants are not automatically guaranteed the right to attorneys, meaning that they may need to file a petition on their own behalf; a complex procedure for anyone, but particularly someone for whom English may be a second language.

“We’re not talking about a form that you can just pull up easily when you’re in a detention center, fill out and mail in an easy way,” said Jennifer Ibañez Whitlock, senior policy counsel at the National Immigration Law Center. “I’ve seen cases get bounced back from the clerk because you forgot to page number something, or you didn’t properly tag something. That’s why the idea that somebody without counsel sitting in a Louisiana detention center is going to be able to assert their rights and protect themselves, is just not based in reality of what it’s like to be a detained immigrant.”

Many detention centers are in remote locations, where there may not be an abundance of immigration attorneys who are experienced with filing such petitions. Then there are the conditions within a detention center to consider: For example, in the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Washington state, Cortes Romero said, phone calls are limited to seven minutes, which means that detainees would only be able to communicate with attorneys in brief increments.