Trump’s Wildly Unconstitutional Plot to Banish U.S. Citizens to Gulags

Early Americans often opposed the imperial metropole’s practice of “transportation,” whereby it would sentence criminals in England to exile in the British Empire’s far-flung colonies, much to the consternation of the existing colonists. As the Revolution neared, continental assemblies also despised the British government’s habit of bringing some colonial defendants to England for certain crimes, hoping that English juries would be friendlier than colonial ones. Among the Declaration of Independence’s grievances against the Crown was “transporting us beyond seas to be tried for pretended offences.”

Indeed, the Constitution’s Framers likely would have considered exile to be among the “cruel and unusual punishments” banned by the Eighth Amendment. James Madison condemned the Alien and Sedition Acts in a 1799 report to the Virginia legislature by rejecting its sweeping powers for deporting “alien enemies.” He argued that they “were never meant to be subjected to banishment by any arbitrary and unusual process” from state or federal officials, and spoke at length about the cruelty of banishing an “alien friend” from the states.

If the banishment of an alien from a country into which he has been invited, as the asylum most auspicious to his happiness; a country where he may have formed the most tender of connexions, where he may have vested his entire property, and acquired property of the real and permanent, as well as the movable and temporary kind; where he enjoys under the laws a greater share of the blessings of personal security and personal liberty than he can elsewhere hope for, and where he may have nearly completed his probationary title to citizenship; if, moreover, in the execution of the sentence against him, he is to be exposed, not only to the ordinary dangers of the sea, but to the peculiar casualties incident to a crisis of war, and of unusual licentiousness on that element, and possibly to vindictive purposes which his emigration itself may have provoked; if a banishment of this sort be not a punishment, and among the severest of punishments, it will be difficult to imagine a doom to which the name can be applied.

If that is the level of disgust that the Constitution’s principal author showed toward deportations of noncitizens by the John Adams administration, then it is not hard to imagine how Madison—and, likely, the rest of the Framers—would have viewed the proposed exile of American citizens by the Trump administration. In a presidency filled with lawless acts, few would be more egregious than this one.