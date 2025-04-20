Why Neo-Nazis Are Obsessed With the Occult

All of the Order of the Nine Angles’ seminal texts are written in a pseudo-elevated tone, larded with jargon that reads like a particularly depraved D&D campaign. Rites such as the “Black Mass of Heresy” open with adulation of Hitler and include chants like:

We believe in justice for our oppressed comrades

And seek an end to the world-wide

Persecution of National-Socialists.

We believe in the magick of our wyrd

And curse all who oppose us.

This is, to put it mildly, dorky; it’s generally a social faux pas to chant loudly about the “magick” of your “wyrd.” It’s also part of a murderous doctrine of total amorality. These two things go together better than you think; as events around us are illustrating all the time, things can be ridiculous and awful all at once. The “Sevenfold Way” of the Order dictates an incremental increase in violence—with a particular focus on sexual violence, which is something of an obsession in the creed—along with personal asceticism and the military or paramilitary training common among neo-Nazi groups of all stripes. To put it another way: The rigmarole of the order is an occult support structure for the endgame of creating a decentralized army of racist rapists and murderers. And it’s been quite successful.

There’s been a lot of murder, and a great many terror attempts and attacks, inspired by this ideology. It’s been taken up by a number of neo-Nazi groups as their chosen niche sub-ideology, and has inspired lone gunners like Casap, along with multiple rapes and widespread dissemination of child pornography (in keeping with its doctrine of sexual depravity). In 1997, members of a Swedish affiliate group murdered a gay Algerian man in a Gothenburg park, as part of a human sacrifice (which ONA literature refers to as a “culling”). In 2008, eight young Russian Satanists killed four teenagers in the Yaroslavl region, fried their hearts over a bonfire, ate them, and buried the bodies in a peat bog; an ONA cult dedicated to their deeds sprang up in the region. The pace picked up in the 2010s and 2020s; affiliates of the Order were charged with possessing child pornography, planning terror attacks, multiple child rapes, and murders. In 2022, a U.S. soldier and Order member was caught plotting to ambush members of his unit in order to cause “the deaths of as many soldiers as possible.” The same year, an 18-year-old in London murdered two sisters in a park after signing a pact with a demon in blood, promising to “sacrifice only women.”