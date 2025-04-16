Elon Musk’s DOGE Isn’t Stopping Fraud. It’s Making It Easier.

Musk has already decreased his $1 trillion forecast to just $185 billion, but even reaching that number by his September 30 deadline—the end of the 2025 fiscal year—seems unlikely. On Monday, The New York Times’ David Fahrenthold and Jeremy Singer-Vine reported that even the $150 billion DOGE claims to have cut so far is wildly inflated. “Musk is finding out what every government streamlining effort that came before him discovered,” concluded another Times writer. “Shrinking government, and cutting its costs, are really hard.”

Perhaps. One possible conclusion from Musk’s and DOGE’s work so far is not just that cutting costs is hard but that government fraud and abuse aren’t nearly as pervasive (and thus easy to ax) as they claim. Most of the spending cuts thus far have been based on highly subjective determinations of “waste”—a definition that DOGE typically uses to apply to spending that goes to help non-Americans or work done in “liberal” fields like humanitarian aid or corporate oversight.

But what’s most notable about DOGE’s work thus far is what it hasn’t touched. If Musk really wanted to cut the deficit, he would dramatically slash defense spending. He hasn’t—which can only suggest he was never serious about reducing the deficit in the first place.