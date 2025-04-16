On Abrego Garcia, Trump Is Lying on the Facts and Wrong on the Law

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, where this case arises and where the United States will first appeal any ruling it dislikes, has similar precedent. In El-Masri v. Tenet—though it ultimately agreed with the government—the court first held that: “[T]he [state secrets] doctrine is a judicially created rule of evidence... [and] we must independently determine whether disclosure poses a reasonable danger to national security.”

What all this means is that Judge Xinis is doing exactly what the law permits. She is not taking the government’s assertion at face value and not permitting the government to simply refuse to answer. She is, rather, holding the administration’s feet to the fire and requiring them to provide the information she needs to determine how to remedy a constitutional violation that already has been established.

Expect the government to fight this at every turn, to continue to press the argument that it can just ignore lawful process. Xinis, however, holds the whip hand for now, and Tuesday’s hearing left no doubt that she is prepared to use it. And if the unanimous opinions of the Fourth Circuit and Supreme Court are any indication, they will decline to step in during the discovery phase.