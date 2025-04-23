The Supreme Court Looks Eager to Further Undermine Public Schools

The school initially allowed parents to opt out of the lessons where the books would be included. That became unworkable when significant numbers of students and parents declined to include their students, some for religious reasons and some for non-religious reasons. Midway through the 2022–23 school year, the district ended the policy because of the logistical hurdles it caused for teachers and administrators. A group of Christian and Muslim parents immediately sued to have it restored.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected their motion for a preliminary injunction last year, noting that the parents “do not show anything at this point about the Board’s decision that affects what they teach their own children.” In its ruling, the three-judge panel emphasized the “threadbare” nature of the record before them. None of the materials filed by the parties, it said, had any details “about how any teacher or school employee has actually used any of the storybooks in the parents’ children’s classrooms, how often the storybooks are actually being used, what any child has been taught in conjunction with their use, or what conversations have ensued about their themes.”

The panel noted, however, that there was also no evidence “that the parents or their children have in fact been asked to affirm views contrary to their own views on gender or sexuality, to disavow views on these matters that their religion espouses, or otherwise affirmatively act in violation of their religious beliefs.” It also noted that the district’s assistant superintendent had said that “no student or adult is asked to change how they feel about these issues.” As a result, the panel voted 2–1 to deny an injunction.