JD Vance Likes “Normal Gays.” Should We Count That as a Win?

Last week, the Supreme Court heard arguments in Mahmoud v. Taylor, a case that has generated media coverage for the way it foregrounds Maryland parents from diverse faith traditions who do not believe that LGBTQ people are normal. They do not wish their children to know about them, and they contend that “compelling their elementary-age children to participate in instruction contrary to their parents’ religious convictions” violates their First Amendment rights.

At the same time as Mahmoud expresses one tendency of the MAGA coalition, it is in tension with another consensus that reaches across the political spectrum: that gay people can and have a right to be normal—to marry, raise children, and have access to full rights. Vance’s speculation that there was a gay GOP vote to be had was jolting to liberals, who see the Democratic Party as the home of LGBT rights.

But it didn’t surprise gay Republicans, who have worked to balance their sexual identities with other identities—as businessmen, parents, politicians, and people of faith—since the 1950s.