CBS News Falls to Trump: The Shocking Resignation of Bill Owens

There comes a moment when journalistic integrity meets corporate reality. For Bill Owens, the executive producer of 60 Minutes, that moment arrived on Tuesday when he announced his resignation to a stunned newsroom.

“It’s clear that I’ve become the problem. I am the corporation’s problem,” Owens told his staff, his voice breaking as he struggled to maintain his composure. After 37 years at CBS News and six years leading the iconic news program, Owens found himself backed into a corner where journalistic independence gave way to corporate and political pressure.